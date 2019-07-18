Large events could be held in Holywell if plans for outdoor canopy move forward

Large events could be held in Holywell town centre if plans to create a covered area near one of the main shopping streets move forward.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council to build a canopy extending across Tower Gardens off the town’s High Street.

Options being considered include the installation of wifi boosters, fixed points for screens and marquee equipment.

Holywell Town Council, which is working jointly with Cadwyn Clwyd on the scheme, said it wanted to attract more visitors.

In documents accompanying the proposals, it said: “Tower Gardens is currently pedestrianised with a variety of events currently taking place in the area.

“The primary aim is to establish Holywell as a premier town centre events venue by looking into potential options to make Tower Gardens an all year-round covered events space.

“It will enable more events to be put on and extend the tourist season within Flintshire.

“The project is funded through the LEADER programme by Cadwyn Clwyd, which is part of the Welsh Government Rural Development Programme.

“Match funding for the project has been provided by the Heritage Lottery Fund and partners of the Our Picturesque Landscape Partnership Scheme.”

The town council and Cadwyn Clwyd previously advertised for consultants to come forward to draw up the plans.

They said the total cost quoted for designing the proposals should not exceed £7,070.

Comments are currently being invited on the scheme via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision by the end of August.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).