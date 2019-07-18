News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Large events could be held in Holywell if plans for outdoor canopy move forward

Published: Thursday, Jul 18th, 2019
Share:

Large events could be held in Holywell town centre if plans to create a covered area near one of the main shopping streets move forward.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council to build a canopy extending across Tower Gardens off the town’s High Street.

Options being considered include the installation of wifi boosters, fixed points for screens and marquee equipment.

Holywell Town Council, which is working jointly with Cadwyn Clwyd on the scheme, said it wanted to attract more visitors.

In documents accompanying the proposals, it said: “Tower Gardens is currently pedestrianised with a variety of events currently taking place in the area.

“The primary aim is to establish Holywell as a premier town centre events venue by looking into potential options to make Tower Gardens an all year-round covered events space.

“It will enable more events to be put on and extend the tourist season within Flintshire.

“The project is funded through the LEADER programme by Cadwyn Clwyd, which is part of the Welsh Government Rural Development Programme.

“Match funding for the project has been provided by the Heritage Lottery Fund and partners of the Our Picturesque Landscape Partnership Scheme.”

The town council and Cadwyn Clwyd previously advertised for consultants to come forward to draw up the plans.

They said the total cost quoted for designing the proposals should not exceed £7,070.

Comments are currently being invited on the scheme via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision by the end of August.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Third party sales of puppies and kittens set to be banned in Wales

Wrexham Maelor Hospital first in Wales to offer ‘same day discharge hip replacement surgery

Flintshire residents need to come up with strong arguments if they wish to object to blueprint for 7,000 houses

Neighbourhood Watch: Suspicious telephone caller claiming to be from double glazing firm

Mancot mum gets tough on cancer by taking part in 10-mile obstacle course

Steam set to rise over Deeside as commissioning work gets underway at Parc Adfer ‘waste-to-energy’ plant.

New figures from Deeside Business Forum show region needs at least £120m for full fibre digital connectivity

Stunning new CGI film of Spitfire training over Talacre released ahead of World War II Weekend

Two people arrested in Deeside on suspicion of murdering a Merseyside man


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn