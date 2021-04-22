Large emergency services presence at Wrexham Maelor Hospital as site ‘locked down’

There is a large emergency services presence at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital this afternoon.

The entrance to the hospital car park has been closed off with some saying that it has been put on “lockdown” – with police vehicles also blocking parts of Croesnewydd Road as pictured above via Simon Jones.

One person told us that “security currently stopping anyone from leaving or entering the building and everyone has been moved away from the main car park.”

Anyone know why Wrexham hospital has been sealed off by the police? @wrexham

— Money Mental (@moneymentaluk) April 22, 2021

Something currently happening at the Maelor in @wrexham ..not sure what.. Security currently stopping anyone from leaving or entering the building and everyone has been moved away from the main car park ???? — riley. (@laurenrileyg) April 22, 2021

@wrexham what’s happening at the maelor hospital it’s on full lockdown and heavy police coverage? — Kieron Torrens (@KieronTorrens) April 22, 2021

We have contacted North Wales Police and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and will update as and when we receive further information.

More shortly.