Posted: Thu 22nd Apr 2021

Large emergency services presence at Wrexham Maelor Hospital as site ‘locked down’

There is a large emergency services presence at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital this afternoon.

The entrance to the hospital car park has been closed off with some saying that it has been put on “lockdown” – with police vehicles also blocking parts of Croesnewydd Road as pictured above via Simon Jones.

One person told us that “security currently stopping anyone from leaving or entering the building and everyone has been moved away from the main car park.”

We have contacted North Wales Police and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and will update as and when we receive further information.

