Large bush and house fire near Saltney believed to be arson say police

Cheshire fire fighters are battling a large bush fire, which has spread to a house, on Hough Green, Chester.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire to find around 20 metres of conifer bushes ‘well alight.’

The fire has spread to the gable end of a detached house and crews are currently at the scene using two hose reel jets to fight the fire.

Police are also in attendance as the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

If you have any information about the incident please call Cheshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.