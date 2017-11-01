Large amount of cash and drugs recovered in Gronant raid this morning

File Image

Officers from Merseyside police joined Flintshire counterparts this morning to execute a drugs warrant in the Gronant area.

Police say they recovered a quantity of drugs in the raid and a large amount of cash believed to be in excess of £10,000.

One person was arrested during the operation and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police team said;

“We will continue to work with other forces and agencies to clamp down on those who make money through criminal means!”

If you have any information about drug dealing it can be passed to Police via the web live chat: north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat or phoning 101.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant is conducting a survey to collect constituents’ comments and experiences on the issue of drug use and dealing.

The information will be collated for a report to discuss with police and other agencies.

If you live in Deeside and have two minutes to take part in the survey click here or contact Laura Edwards at laura.edwards@assembly.wales or 01244 823547.