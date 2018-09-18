News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Land Rover Defender stolen from Flintshire on Monday found in Wrexham

Published: Tuesday, Sep 18th, 2018
A Land Rover Defender which was stolen from Flintshire on Monday evening has been found by police in rural Wrexham.

South Flintshire police team issued an appeal on social media for information after the red/burgundy Land Rover Defender 90 (similar to the one pictured above) was stolen from the Treuddyn area at around 8.30pm on Monday evening.

In an early morning post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the South Flintshire team said:

“Good news, the vehicle has been located by officers from the Wrexham Rural area. Thanks to those who have shared this post.”

Land Rover Defenders have become a much sought after vehicle for organised criminal gangs to steal.

Latest figures from leading rural insurer, NFU Mutual, reveal that claims costs for theft of Defender vehicles have risen 14% since 2016.

Farmers, who rely on the iconic 4×4 to farm and tend to livestock, are finding their vehicles stripped of parts such as bonnets and doors, or stolen altogether as demand from across the globe increases.

Clive Harris, agricultural vehicle specialist at NFU Mutual said:

“Whether they’re compromising keyless technology or dismantling Defenders, thieves are deploying a range of tactics to feed demand for classic and modern 4 x4s from organised criminal gangs operating around the world.

While insurance can cover the cost of theft, it does not account for the inconvenience and business interruption experienced. People in rural areas are feeling increasingly vulnerable and farms, which rely on 4x4s for mobility as part their business, are left particularly hard hit.”

NFU Mutual’s top tips for securing vehicles in the countryside:

  • Fit a mechanical immobiliser such as an industry accredited steering wheel or pedal lock.
  • Thieves will target component parts so consider marking them using a forensic marking solution or system.
  • Fit an accredited alarm for added security and consider adding a tracking or locating device.
  • Keep the vehicle in a lockable building or park in well-lit areas, which are overlooked.
  • Have the vehicle identification number etched on windows.
  • Consider fitting a hidden battery isolation or a fuel cut-off switch.
  • Take photographs of unusual features, modifications, damage or repairs which could aid identification if stolen.
  • Ensure any valuables are removed from the vehicle.

 

 

 

 

