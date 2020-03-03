Lancashire police are looking for a man with links to Mold who absconded from prison

Lancashire Police have launched an appeal to locate a 37 year man, who they say has links to Mold.

Officers would like information which may lead them to him but have asked the public not to approach him.

Richard James Davies absconded from HMP Kirkham on February 28th sometime between 5pm and 8.45pm.

He was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2015 for an offence of GBH with intent.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of proportionate build, with brown hair, hazel eyes and possible facial hair.

Police say he has a cyst on his right cheek, a surgical scar on his forehead, a tribal sleeve tattoo on his right arm and the words ‘good times bad times’ tattooed on his upper chest.

He has links to Mold and Leigh, near Wigan.

He also goes by the aliases Shaun Lewis and Richard James Nicholas and uses different dates of birth.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, not to approach him but to get in touch as soon as possible by emailing westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101”