Lack of train drivers sees cancellations on the Wrexham to Bidston service

Arriva Trains Wales say a number of trains have been cancelled today on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a lack of train drivers.
An update on the train operators website states:
‘The 14:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 15:30 will be cancelled. This is due to a shortage of train drivers.’
Five other trains which all stop at Shotton have also been cancelled:
– 15:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 16:32
– 17:43 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 18:45
– 18:46 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 19:46
– 19:44 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 20:44
– 20:56 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 21:56
Arriva say coaches will replace the cancelled trains between Wrexham and Bidston and will stop at Shotton and Hawarden.
Keep an eye on Arriva’s website for further updates: journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales