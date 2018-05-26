independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Lack of train drivers sees cancellations on the Wrexham to Bidston service

Published: Saturday, May 26th, 2018
Arriva Trains Wales say a number of trains have been cancelled today on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a lack of train drivers.

An update on the train operators website states:

‘The 14:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 15:30 will be cancelled. This is due to a shortage of train drivers.’

Five other trains which all stop at Shotton have also been cancelled:

 – 15:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 16:32

 – 17:43 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 18:45

 – 18:46 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 19:46

 – 19:44 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 20:44

 – 20:56 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 21:56

Arriva say coaches will replace the cancelled trains between Wrexham and Bidston and will stop at Shotton and Hawarden.

Keep an eye on Arriva’s website for further updates: journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales

