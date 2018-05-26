Lack of train drivers sees cancellations on the Wrexham to Bidston service

Arriva Trains Wales say a number of trains have been cancelled today on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a lack of train drivers.

An update on the train operators website states:

‘The 14:30 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 15:30 will be cancelled. This is due to a shortage of train drivers.’

Five other trains which all stop at Shotton have also been cancelled:

– 15:32 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 16:32

– 17:43 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 18:45

– 18:46 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 19:46

– 19:44 Wrexham Central to Bidston due 20:44

– 20:56 Bidston to Wrexham Central due 21:56

Arriva say coaches will replace the cancelled trains between Wrexham and Bidston and will stop at Shotton and Hawarden.

Keep an eye on Arriva’s website for further updates: journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales