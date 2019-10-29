News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Labour will back Boris Johnson’s call for a pre-Christmas general election

Published: Tuesday, Oct 29th, 2019
Labour looks set to back a December general election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will order his MPs to support the Prime Minister’s bill during a commons vote today.

The bill calls for simple majority to back a election on 12 December.

Jeremy Corbyn said:

I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a No Deal Brexit being off the table.

We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.

We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.

