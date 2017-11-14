Kuwait based airline agrees deal for 25 Airbus A320neo jets

Airbus and Kuwait based Wataniya Airways have agreed in principle a deal for 25 Airbus A320neo aircraft worth around £2 billion.

The agreement was signed at the Dubai Airshow 2017 by Dr. Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, Chairman of Golden Falcon Aviation, Wataniya Airways exclusive aircraft provider and John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus.

Wataniya Airways resumed operations in July 2017 and currently operates a fleet of two A320ceo aircraft serving several destinations in the Middle East and Europe from its home base in Kuwait.

The new A320neo jets will contribute to the airline’s plans to become the fastest growing and leading airline in the country.

Wataniya Chairman Ali Al Fouzan:

“We are looking forward to upgrading and further enhancing our fleet. The A320neo Family will offer our customers the most comfortable and modern cabins with 18-inch wide seats whilst ensuring profitability and efficiency.

The addition of the aircraft will enable us to further strengthen our network as we continue to serve our valued customers”.

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said;

“This new order of 25 A320neo Family aircraft demonstrates the confidence in our leading single-aisle aircraft.

Its operational efficiency and unrivalled passenger comfort make it the perfect choice for Wataniya fleet expansion and growth plans.”