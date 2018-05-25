Knuckleduster carrying man charged following ‘disturbance’ in Chester pub

A man has been charged with assault and possessing an offensive weapon, believed to be a knuckleduster – following an alleged incident in a Chester pub.

Police say they were called at 12.30am on Wednesday, May 23 police to reports of a disturbance at a pub on Crewe Street.

On arrival they found two local men – a 58-year-old and a 26-year-old – had sustained minor injuries.

The 58-year-old man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital via ambulance and has since been discharged.

Following the incident a 23-year-old man from Chester was arrested, he has since been charged with Actual Bodily Harm, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon, believed to be a a knuckleduster – in a public place.

He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 May and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 21 June.

[📷 Google Maps]