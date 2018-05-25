independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Knuckleduster carrying man charged following ‘disturbance’ in Chester pub

Published: Friday, May 25th, 2018
A man has been charged with assault and possessing an offensive weapon, believed to be a knuckleduster – following an alleged incident in a Chester pub.

Police say they were called at 12.30am on Wednesday, May 23 police to reports of a disturbance at a pub on Crewe Street.

On arrival they found two local men – a 58-year-old and a 26-year-old – had sustained minor injuries.

The 58-year-old man was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital via ambulance and has since been discharged.

Following the incident a 23-year-old man from Chester was arrested, he has since been charged with Actual Bodily Harm, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon, believed to be a a knuckleduster – in a public place.

He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 May and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 21 June.

