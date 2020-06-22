Key worker “heroes” in a Flintshire town to be honoured for their efforts during pandemic

Key worker “heroes” in a Flintshire town are to be honoured for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Flint Town Council is establishing plans to recognise NHS staff, shop workers, Streetscene operatives and all those who have worked during the Covid-19 outbreak to keep the town moving.

A specially designed badge is being prepared, as well as plans to hold a special function to present the awards at Flint Town Hall when lockdown measures are lifted.

The idea was inspired by a number of social media posts during lockdown paying tribute to key workers throughout our communities.





A proposal was put forward by Cllr Michelle Perfect during the town council’s June meeting held over video call.

She said: “This would be a show of appreciation to key workers of all strands; NHS, care workers, shop staff and Streetscene.

“They have kept us going through this pandemic and we should do something to recognise our heroes as they have been putting themselves and their own health at risk on our behalf.”

Members were keen to embrace the idea, highlighting the number of people who had contributed to efforts across the town.

Cllr Ian Roberts, Flint Castle ward member and leader of Flintshire Council, said: “I think this is an excellent suggestion and I suggest that more than one event may be required.

“The number of heroes who have kept our society running during this crisis, when you examine it, is extensive actually.

“I’m sure we’re all very grateful to all those staff who have kept our community running during this crisis.

“We owe them a great deal and a great debt of gratitude.”

Cllr Rev Brian Harvey praised the “fine suggestion” as well as highlighting that some care home staff had found themselves “emotionally drained” during the crisis.

Cllr Vicky Perfect added: “We do want to thank everyone who has kept the wheels running through a terrible situation we have all lived through.”

A design for the badge will now be formalised, with work going on to plan a celebratory event at the town hall when it is deemed safe to do so.