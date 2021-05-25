Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th May 2021

Keep Wales Tidy giving away hundreds of free garden packages to communities across the country

Environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy is giving away hundreds of free garden packages to communities across the country.  

Last year, more than 500 gardens were created, restored and enhanced through Local Places for Nature. Community groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes got involved – from disability charities and youth groups to social enterprises and carer groups. 

Applications have now reopened, and communities are being urged to get involved early to avoid missing out. You can choose from small-scale fruit and herb, pollinator and urban gardens, or larger-scale wildlife and food growing gardens.   

Deputy Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy Louise Tambini said:  “Over the past year, more people than ever have come to appreciate the value of nature on their doorstep.”

“But urgent action must be taken to give reverse its decline. That’s why we’re so excited to reopen applications for Local Places for Nature.”

“Thanks to the ongoing support of Welsh Government and our partners, hundreds of new gardens will be taking shape across the country over the next few months.” 

 The initiative is part of a wider Welsh Government ‘Local Places for Nature’ fund committed to creating, restoring and enhancing nature ‘on your doorstep’. 

 Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: “The pandemic has given us all a greater appreciation of nature and the way in which it underpins our health, economy and wider wellbeing.”

“The environment will be at the heart of our new government’s decision making, so I am delighted that we can continue to support our communities to do their bit to help out our plants, birds and pollinators across Wales.”

“I encourage you to get together to take advantage of this funding so you can give nature a helping hand.” 

Hundreds of free garden packages are available.

To apply, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature  



