Keep their “speed your and save lives” North Wales Emergency services join forces to to support ‘Brake Road Safety Week’

Emergency services across North Wales have joined together to support this year’s Brake Road Safety Week by asking all road users to ‘Speed Down, Save Lives.’

North Wales Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are calling on drivers across the region to get behind the biggest road safety event in UK by pledging to slow down and to think of the consequences of driving too fast.

The campaign, which takes place from 20th – 26th November, will see officers from the Roads Policing Unit use social media to highlight one of their ‘Fatal 5’ messages every day by using the hashtags #SpeedDown #RoadSafetyWeek.

Inspector Dave Cust from North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit said:

“Road Safety Week is an opportunity for police, partner agencies and the public to work closely together with a common aim to reduce fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads.

“This year’s theme is speeding and the campaign is simply asking people to ‘speed down and save lives. Speeding is an issue that concerns many residents and one that we take extremely seriously.

“Campaigns like this give us a great opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and also remind motorists that officers are on the lookout for anyone putting themselves and other road users at risk. Those who choose to ignore the speed limits can expect to be prosecuted for their actions.

“We have a robust strategy around the Fatal 5 offences – which are speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone and dangerous driving. People committing one of the Fatal 5 offences are more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who are not so we will be using the week to further highlight our messages.

He added:

“We are committed to making our roads a safer place for all who use them and we will continue to target those irresponsible drivers who choose to ignore speed limits and drive irresponsibly, not only risking their own lives but the lives of others.

“We are pleased to be supporting this year’s Road Safety Week and our officers will be working with partners and colleagues focussing on education, engagement and enforcement.”

Jane Honey, Deputy Head of Community Safety for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“As firefighters, we witness first-hand the terrible aftermath of road traffic collisions.

“Our roads can be dangerous places, resulting in serious injuries or even death, but by changing our driving behaviour we can help to make our villages, towns and cities safer places to be. Every action that we take, as a driver or as a passenger, can change the outcome of a journey and the future of a family. We are supporting this year’s campaign by asking everyone to speed down to save lives.”

Welsh Ambulance Service Road Safety Champion Dermot O’Leary, who is based in Rhyl, said:

“We witness first-hand the devastation caused by road traffic collisions and the effect on families and the local community.

“The Welsh Ambulance Service fully supports this campaign and will be working with our emergency services partners to get this vital message out to as many people as possible during Road Safety Week.”

Road Safety Week is an annual awareness campaign, organised across the UK by national charity Brake. For more information please visit their website (www.brake.org.uk)