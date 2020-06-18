Joint police and trading standards operation targets rogue traders in Flintshire

Police in Flintshire joined trading standards officers in a joint operation targeting rogue traders.

The operation follows an increase in the number of reports of unscrupulous traders operating across the region.

Police said they “proactively engaged” with a number of tradespersons who were “co-operative and supportive of the action”.

Sgt Sian Robert said: “We proactively engaged with a number of tradespersons who were co-operative and supportive of police action in order to maintain their business credibility and reputation. Whilst the vast majority of legitimate operators continue to meet their trading obligations we will continue to target those who seek to exploit members of the community by trading unlawfully by repeating these events in the forthcoming months.”



