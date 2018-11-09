Join Thea Gilmore For A Christmas Party At Storyhouse

Music fans are invited to get into the Christmas spirit at Storyhouse with Cheshire-based singer Thea Gilmore.

Thea Gilmore: Christmas Party Tour comes to Storyhouse in Chester on Sunday 9 December. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Thea makes her Storyhouse debut this festive season as part of a UK tour. Since the release of her debut album more than 20 years ago, the singer has received global praise for making music of extraordinary beauty filled with honesty and insight.

Thea released the album ‘Strange Communion’ in 2009, an acclaimed collection of seasonal songs ranging from joyful to meditative, from introspective to darkly humorous.

The album contained ‘That’ll Be Christmas’, which became the most played festive song on BBC Radio 2 that year – and was described by radio presenter Chris Evans as “the best Christmas song in years”.

Her 2018 acoustic Christmas Party Tour will feature material from ‘Strange Communion’, laced liberally with the occasional diverse, highly individual versions of a Christmas classic.

Enjoy the superb musicianship always on display from Thea’s band who are at the very heart of the show. While Thea’s spine-tingling, pure-toned voice is guaranteed to leave you moved, exhilarated and spellbound.

Due for release in November, the Strange Communion reissue will include four bonus tracks plus hits such as That’ll Be Christmas, which became 2009’s most played festive song on Radio 2.

Thea will be supported by Nigel Stonier. While best known as a producer/collaborator (Thea Gilmore, Waterboys, Roseanne Cash, Martha Wainwright), Nigel Stonier has released five solo albums. In 2014, his song I Hope I Always received extensive BBC Radio 2 airplay and was described by Bob Harris as “song of the year”. While his album, Built For Storms, hit the Amazon folk top 10.

He is a virtuoso guitarist and keyboard player and a witty, energetic live solo performer.

Tickets for Thea Gilmore: Christmas Party Tour are priced at £20.

HOW TO BOOK

Online: Visit www.storyhouse.com

By Phone: Call 01244 409 113

In person: Visit the Ticket Kiosks at Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR