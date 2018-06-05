independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Jamie Smith’s MABON at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park for special summer performance!

Published: Tuesday, Jun 5th, 2018
Share:

The award-winning band Jamie Smith’s MABON will be performing at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park in a great outdoors family festival this Saturday. 

With nearly twenty years of performing behind them, Jamie Smith’s MABON have played shows all across the world at some of the planet’s finest festivals and venues.

The band of five consummate musicians has been hailed as one of the UK’s most accomplished, and over recent years has become ‘famed for brilliant live shows’ (Guardian), ‘unmatched by their peers’ (Songlines) and have ‘a fearsome reputation as a live band… stratospheric’ (Financial Times). 

“From the giddy, sweaty nights at the fringe of Brittanny’s ‘Festival Interceltique’ to the mighty world stages of WOMAD, Cambridge, and Borneo’s Rainforest Festival, we’ve spent almost twenty years making music – and making friends!” –  Jamie Smith’s MABON.

Pippa Gallagher (Countryside and Access Awareness Officer) said:

“Greenfield Valley is proud to host this exciting event and welcomes everyone to come along to our historic setting to see this band live in the wonderful outdoors! Such events are new at the Valley.

We are grateful to Heritage Lottery for their support with this innovative ‘Passholder Event’ which is now open to the public.” 

You can book tickets by ……

www.jamiesmithsmabon.com 

www.greenfieldvalley.com

LATEST NEWS:

Police concerns for missing man from Chester

County lines is the number one priority for police in North Wales says Chief Constable

Police hunting thieves who smashed into Holywell store to steal cigarettes

Warning to Flintshire householders over brown bin bank details scammer

Free drinking water scheme along Wales coast path in bid fight plastic pollution

Missing teenager from Buckley found safe and well

Doubling of services on the Wrexham to Bidston line vitally important for rail users in North Wales says AM

Duchess of Sussex to accompany the Queen next week for formal opening of the Storyhouse

Chester detectives release CCTV image following inappropriate touching in the city

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn