Jamie Smith’s MABON at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park for special summer performance!

The award-winning band Jamie Smith’s MABON will be performing at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park in a great outdoors family festival this Saturday.

With nearly twenty years of performing behind them, Jamie Smith’s MABON have played shows all across the world at some of the planet’s finest festivals and venues.

The band of five consummate musicians has been hailed as one of the UK’s most accomplished, and over recent years has become ‘famed for brilliant live shows’ (Guardian), ‘unmatched by their peers’ (Songlines) and have ‘a fearsome reputation as a live band… stratospheric’ (Financial Times).

“From the giddy, sweaty nights at the fringe of Brittanny’s ‘Festival Interceltique’ to the mighty world stages of WOMAD, Cambridge, and Borneo’s Rainforest Festival, we’ve spent almost twenty years making music – and making friends!” – Jamie Smith’s MABON.

Pippa Gallagher (Countryside and Access Awareness Officer) said:

“Greenfield Valley is proud to host this exciting event and welcomes everyone to come along to our historic setting to see this band live in the wonderful outdoors! Such events are new at the Valley. We are grateful to Heritage Lottery for their support with this innovative ‘Passholder Event’ which is now open to the public.”

You can book tickets by ……

www.jamiesmithsmabon.com

www.greenfieldvalley.com