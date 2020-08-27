ITV confirms Gwrych Castle in Abergele as location for this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

ITV has today confirmed that the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

It’s been rumoured for the last few weeks that the show’s producers have paid “a king’s ransom” to secure the 200-year-old castle.

The worst-kept secret in North Wales has now been verified with the news that Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of the programme live every night from the Grade I listed country house this autumn.

As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.





Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series.

“Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

“I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.”

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

“But Gwrych will definitely do that; the castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the Castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! this Autumn.”

Lord Elis-Thomas, The Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism said: “We’re extremely pleased to welcome such a large production to Wales, offering a chance to showcase a spectacular part of our country to significant audiences across the UK.

“We’re looking forward to working with the team on this production and hope to use this opportunity to show some of what North Wales has to offer.”

Andrew White, Director Wales, National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We have been delighted to support Gwrych Castle and it is great to hear it will be having its moment in the limelight.

“The series will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the beauty of north Wales as well as show how a historic building can engage a modern audience in innovative ways.

“We hope it will help to boost support for the castle in the long term.”