It’s results day and Nando’s are giving out free food to A-level students

Celebrating (or commiserating!) your A-level results? Nando’s is giving out free food to students today.
All you have to do to claim it is visit Nando’s today – there’s one on Broughton Retail Park – with some ID and your exam results
Here’s Nando’s T’s & C’s as taken from their website:
- Offer is open to students who are legal residents of the United Kingdom (excluding Scotland, have a look here for your day: https://www.nandos.co.uk/explore/blog/highers-are-its-time-celebrate).
- Offer runs on 16th August 2018.
- Visit us on 16th August 2018 with your A Level results (or equivalent e.g. BTEC) and your ID and make a minimum spend of £7.
- A Level results (or equivalent e.g. BTEC) need to have been received 2018.
- You can only redeem offer once. Offer valid on eat-in or takeaway orders placed in the restaurant or over the phone only.
- All valid entrants will receive a ¼ Chicken or Fire-Starter (excluding Wing Roulette /All together Now) with their order.
- The Reward is non-transferable, non- exchangeable and has no cash alternative.
- In the event of unforeseen circumstances we may substitute the Reward for an alternative.
- We reserve the right to verify the eligibility of entrants and we may not award a Reward until we have seen a valid ID.
- All redemptions must be made by the entrant themselves.
- We cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss or injury suffered by you as a result of accepting the Reward.