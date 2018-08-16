Website is undergoing some maintenance

It’s results day and Nando’s are giving out free food to A-level students

Published: Thursday, Aug 16th, 2018
Celebrating (or commiserating!) your A-level results? Nando’s is giving out free food to students today.

All you have to do to claim it is visit Nando’s today – there’s one on Broughton Retail Park – with some ID and your exam results

Here’s Nando’s T’s & C’s as taken from their website:

  • Offer is open to students who are legal residents of the United Kingdom (excluding Scotland, have a look here for your day: https://www.nandos.co.uk/explore/blog/highers-are-its-time-celebrate).
  • Offer runs on 16th August 2018.
  • Visit us on 16th August 2018 with your A Level results (or equivalent e.g. BTEC) and your ID and make a minimum spend of £7.
  • A Level results (or equivalent e.g. BTEC) need to have been received 2018.
  • You can only redeem offer once. Offer valid on eat-in or takeaway orders placed in the restaurant or over the phone only.
  • All valid entrants will receive a ¼ Chicken or Fire-Starter (excluding Wing Roulette /All together Now) with their order.
  • The Reward is non-transferable, non- exchangeable and has no cash alternative.
  • In the event of unforeseen circumstances we may substitute the Reward for an alternative.
  • We reserve the right to verify the eligibility of entrants and we may not award a Reward until we have seen a valid ID.
  • All redemptions must be made by the entrant themselves.
  • We cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss or injury suffered by you as a result of accepting the Reward.

