It’s Connah’s Quay Annual Festival on Sunday and it’ll be hot… very hot

Connah’s Quay Annual Festival will be held at Wepre Park on Sunday and its set to be a scorcher as the hot sunny weather we have enjoyed over the last week continues.

Temperatures locally are expected to peak at 30º with unbroken sunshine throughout the day.

The festival will start with a parade from the Civic Hall, Wepre Drive to the park at 10.00am anybody who wants to take in the parade should meet at the Civic at 9.30am.

If you would like to join us in the parade, we meet outside the Civic at 9.30am – you are welcome to take part – the more the merrier!

The festival officially starts when the parade enters Wepre Park – at around 10.30am.

There will be music playing during the day hosted by at Radio Deeside.

Live local groups will be performing on stage including The Cheesecutters, Boys of the Thatch, Final Nails & Dan Pearce.

The annual ‘Owl Watch’ Fun Dog Show will be running throughout the day – judging starts at 11.00am.

If you have a talented pooch who wants to enter the show – entries are being taken from 9.30am.

This year will also see the first Carl Sargeant Memorial Tournament hosted by F.C Nomads of Connah’s Quay who play their home games in Wepre Park. Matches kick-off at 10.00am.

There will also be;

-Fairground rides;

-Pony rides;

-Quadbikes (for children);

-Facepainting;

-Obstacle course;

-Waterslide;

-Information stands;

Parking is always difficult on site with limited spaces available so this year a FREE park & ride service to Wepre Park from the Civic Hall will be in operation.

It will run at half-hourly intervals from the Civic Hall starting at 10.30am. The last bus will leave the Civic at 3.30pm

The return trips from the park will also be every 30 minutes from 10.45am. The last bus from the park will be at 3.45pm

Parking will be on the High Street Car Park which is free on a Sunday.

Don’t forget the sun cream and lots of water.