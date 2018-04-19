Is this the ‘Building of the Decade?’

Chester’s Storyhouse has been shortlisted for the BBC North West Tonight ‘The People’s Choice – North West Building of the Decade’ award.

Twenty-five unique and eye-catching buildings, all constructed during the last ten years, are vying for the title.

Storyhouse is Chester’s new £37m theatre, library, restaurant and cinema.

The restored 1930s Odeon building houses an 800-seat auditorium, a 150-seat studio theatre, a restaurant and two bars plus a 100-seat boutique, independent cinema.

The Storyhouse goes up against a diverse range of buildings including a hospice café, a bus station and a car park.

The twenty five building are split into the BBC’s five North West regions, each night during this week, viewers can pick their favourite building from the five nominations in that region by going to the online vote at BBC North West Tonight website.

The regional vote for Cheshire and North Derbyshire’s entry is now open, the five competing buildings are:

Buxton Natural Mineral Water Factory

The Mersey Gateway, Halton

Planet Pavilion, Jodrell Bank

Storyhouse, Chester

Time Square Multi-storey Car Park, Warrington

The vote closes at noon Friday – the five regional winners will then go forward to the grand finale.

Next week, North West Tonight reporter Stuart Flinders will present a bespoke report on each of these regional finalists to tell the story behind the building and what it means for those who use it.

Viewers will vote on the ultimate winner from Friday 27 April.