Is love in the air for these two rescue cats this Dydd Santes Dwynwen?

Could you fall head over heels for two special cats in need of a fur-ever home this St Dwynwen’s Day?

Today is Dydd Santes Dwynwen – a day that is considered to be the Welsh equivalent to Valentine’s Day – the RSPCA is hoping that love is in the air for some of the pets that have been so far overlooked.

As being the Welsh patron saint of lovers, Santes Dwynwen is also the patron saint of sick animals.

Staff at a North Wales RSPCA Centre are hoping the day will inspire loving new owners to two feline sisters.

The two, Ellen and Portia (named after comedian and television host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi) at currently at the RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre in Colwyn Bay and are looking for their forever home.

Chris Butler, from the centre, said: “Sisters Ellen and Portia came into care together and had a hard start to life.

“However with plenty of well deserved TLC, these little ladies have come a far way, but are still finding life to be a little scary. Therefore, they would each benefit from finding a family who are able to help them settle them into their new furever home. They are both looking for a quieter home where they can let their lovely personalities shine.”

The Upper Colwyn Bay centre is also looking for the perfect match for ferrets Caitlyn and Jenner named after the American reality star.

Chris said: “This dainty duo are are looking for a new home together after there were taken into the RSPCA following concerns for their welfare.

These girls are a little bit timid on first meeting but even so they are super sweet natured and extremely good to handle. Once they’ve met you a couple of times their confidence grows and their personalities shine through.”

Contact the RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre on 0300 123 0745.

For all the animals looking for homes in RSPCA care visit, https://www.rspca.org.uk/ findapet

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, visit website/www.rspca.org.uk/give or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.