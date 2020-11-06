Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Nov 2020

Investigation ‘ongoing’ after police seize cash, machete and mini ‘prison’ phone in Connah’s Quay

Police have said investigations are ‘ongoing’ following a county lines related drugs raid in Connah’s Quay today.

Officers arrested one person from the Merseyside area after executing a warrant on Friday morning.

They recovered a ‘significant’ amount of cash, machete and a tiny phone, the type of which is often smuggled into prison.

Posting an update to Connah’s Quay residents on the North Flintshire Police team Facebook page, a spokesperson said:


“A county lines related Drugs Warrant was executed in your area this morning to continue disruption in relation to county lines activity in Flintshire North.

1 Merseyside nominal has been arrested and is off to Court.

Amongst various items seized, officers located a significant amount of cash, a Machete and a miniature prison phone.

The Investigation is ongoing.”

Information from members of the community remains the most effective form of intelligence which police can then act upon.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



