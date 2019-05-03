Investigation launched into runaway locomotive on Ffestiniog Railway

An investigation into a runaway locomotive at Beddgelert, Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway has been launched by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The incident took place on Tuesday 16 April 2019, when a light diesel locomotive which was descending a 1 in 40 gradient towards Beddgelert station on the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway, was unable to slow down.

The locomotive was travelling at around 10 mph (16 km/h) for 1.25 miles (2 km) without the driver being able to reduce its speed.

It passed over a number of open level crossings, through Beddgelert station, past a signal placed at danger and into a single line section without authorisation.

The locomotive stopped when the gradient levelled out 0.6 miles (1 km) after the station. There were no injuries.

The RAIB investigation will establish the sequence of events and consider:

the factors that prevented the driver from stopping the locomotive

the maintenance of the locomotive

any underlying management factors

An RAIB spokesperson said:

“Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation.”