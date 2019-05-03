News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Investigation launched into runaway locomotive on Ffestiniog Railway

Published: Friday, May 3rd, 2019
Share:

An investigation into a runaway locomotive at Beddgelert, Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway has been launched by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The incident took place on Tuesday 16 April 2019, when a light diesel locomotive which was descending a 1 in 40 gradient towards Beddgelert station on the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway, was unable to slow down.

The locomotive was travelling at around 10 mph (16 km/h) for 1.25 miles (2 km) without the driver being able to reduce its speed.

It passed over a number of open level crossings, through Beddgelert station, past a signal placed at danger and into a single line section without authorisation.

The locomotive stopped when the gradient levelled out 0.6 miles (1 km) after the station. There were no injuries.

The RAIB investigation will establish the sequence of events and consider:

  • the factors that prevented the driver from stopping the locomotive
  • the maintenance of the locomotive
  • any underlying management factors

An RAIB spokesperson said:

“Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

We will publish our findings, including any recommendations to improve safety, at the conclusion of our investigation.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plan ahead if you’re off to the ‘Llandudno extravaganza’ this weekend

RSPCA eager to speak to man after injured dog left abandoned at Rhyl branch clinic

Questions over how smoking ban will be enforced at hospitals

Flintshire community groups urged to apply for share of Co-op’s £1m fund

Senedd declares “Climate Emergency”: Is that enough?

Neighbours voice relief after Holywell caravan park extension plans are rejected

Health board bosses doing all they can for Flintshire patients to be treated at the Countess of Chester

Celebrations for Shotton born Mary’s 100th Birthday

Luxury Flintshire holiday park will shun major chains to support local firms when it opens in the autumn


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn