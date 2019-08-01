Investigation launched into ‘clinical concerns’ at closed GP practice in Mold

An investigation has been launched into concerns surrounding a GP practice in Flintshire which closed its doors suddenly earlier this year.

The immediate halt to services at Bromfield Medical Centre in Mold was announced in May, leaving many patients in limbo.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has now revealed a probe is being conducted into unspecified ‘clinical concerns’ at the practice.

The development was highlighted after a patient complained about a delayed referral from the surgery.

In their response, health board officials said they couldn’t disclose the reason why it wasn’t completed as it was being looked into by the General Medical Council (GMC).

However, a separate letter sent to the same patient in June shows other cases where referrals and other records haven’t been completed are being examined.

In the document, Dr Gareth Bowdler, Betsi Cadwaladr’s east area medical director, said: “You will have already received a letter from the health board explaining that Bromfield Surgery has closed and you will be re-registered with another practice.

“We appreciate this will be unsettling and we are doing our best to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“We are now writing to you to inform that as part of the transfer of patients to other surgeries, it has come to light that an administrative error occurred, and that as a result referrals and some record of consultations have not been made.

“BCUHB are taking steps to review records and it may be necessary to contact some patients where we feel there is a need for them to be seen, or to clarify information.

“We will contact those patients directly affected within the next few weeks.”

The letter also reveals that a dedicated helpline was set up for patients to discuss any concerns.

The medical centre owned by Dr Sekela Mwambingu was known locally as Dr Tom’s and first opened in 1990.

Patients expressed their shock when its closure was announced in May.

No reason was given at the time, but the health board said it was working with staff and patients to support them.

A Betsi Cadwaladr spokesman said: “An investigation is currently ongoing relating to clinical concerns within the practice.”

Both the health board and the GMC did not wish to comment further on the investigation.

