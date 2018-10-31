   
Investigation launched after woman and dogs killed in North Wales house fire

Published: Wednesday, Oct 31st, 2018
A woman has died following a fire in Towyn, Conwy.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a report of a fire at a property in Gors Road, off Kinmel Way just after 8.45am this morning, Wednesday 31st October.

Four appliances were sent to the scene following to reports of smoke billowing from the property – one appliance from Colwyn Bay, two from Rhyl  and one from Abergele.

On arrival crews were confronted with a dormer bungalow ground floor heavily involved in fire.

Four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet were deployed in tackling the incident.

A female casualty believed to be in her mid 60s was located at the property by firefighters.

She was transferred to an ambulance to be taken to hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire will be the subject of a joint investigation by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police.

Photograph: File Image

 

