Investigation into death of a man at Deeside paper mill handed over to Health & Safety Executive

Police say they have handed the investigation into the death of a man at UPM Shotton Paper Mill, Deeside yesterday February 6, to the Health and Safety Executive.
The man was struck at 11.30am by a large bucket loader, designed to move waste paper around a warehouse at UPM, it was being driven by another contract worker.
UPM Shotton’s own Emergency Response Team were first at the scene of the incident, the team included a first aid responder.
The emergency services were called immediately, sadly the man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
DCI Neil Harris said;
“A man arrested yesterday in connection with the matter has now been released without charge and there will be no further police action.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at the very difficult time.”