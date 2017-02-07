Investigation into death of a man at Deeside paper mill handed over to Health & Safety Executive

Police say they have handed the investigation into the death of a man at UPM Shotton Paper Mill, Deeside yesterday February 6, to the Health and Safety Executive.

The man was struck at 11.30am by a large bucket loader, designed to move waste paper around a warehouse at UPM, it was being driven by another contract worker.

UPM Shotton’s own Emergency Response Team were first at the scene of the incident, the team included a first aid responder. The emergency services were called immediately, sadly the man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

North Wales Police subsequently arrested the driver of the bucket loader, who assisted them with their enquiries he was later released without further charge.

DCI Neil Harris said; “A man arrested yesterday in connection with the matter has now been released without charge and there will be no further police action. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at the very difficult time.” The man who died was a contract worker within the inbound recovered fibre warehouse say UPM.

The HSE has concluded interviewing of witnesses and reviewed materials relating to the incident.

North Wales Police has handed the case to HSE for sole investigation UPM will continue to fully support a statement from the firm says.

Mr David Ingham, General Manager, UPM Shotton said:

“We are all deeply shocked by this tragic incident. We made the decision to close the whole mill overnight as a mark of respect for the deceased and his family.

Staff affected by the incident will be offered support going forward, including counselling as required.”

He added: “We will continue to work closely with all parties to identify the cause of the incident. As this remains a live investigation by HSE we are unable to provide further comment.”