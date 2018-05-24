International fleet of Tall Ships return to Liverpool this weekend

The international fleet of Tall Ships makes a triumphant return to the Mersey over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Three Festivals Tall Ships Regatta will link Liverpool, Dublin and Bordeaux through four days of maritime magic from Friday 25 – Monday 28 May 2018.

It’s the fifth time Liverpool has hosted these historic vessels in the past three decades, and during Capital of Culture year an estimated one million people packed the banks of the river to catch a glimpse of the parade of sail.

The Tall Ships, berthed on the Cruise Liner Terminal and in the Canning and the Albert Docks, will be open for visits from 12pm on Friday 25 May. Click here to find out more.

As well as the Tall Ships Regatta, the Liverpool Bordeaux Wine Festival and a homecoming parade for Liverpool FC on Sunday 27 May should they win the UEFA Champions League are all expected to attract thousands of people to the waterfront and city centre.