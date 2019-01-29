International drone conference being held in North East Wales

   
Tuesday, Jan 29th, 2019
A conference looking at how drone technology can protect and enhance the environment will bring experts from the UK, Ireland and Europe to Flintshire.

Environmental agencies increasingly use drones to help manage incidents, tackle waste crime, inspect assets or to monitor the environment.

Now, over two days, experts will discuss best practice and how they can all learn from each other.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will host the conference at Glyndwr University, Wrexham, on 29 and 30 January.

Martin Davies, who heads NRW’s drone programme said:

“The use of drones is becoming increasingly important in managing and protecting the environment.

“They are an invaluable addition to our regulatory tool box and are playing an increasingly important role in how we tackle a wide range of environmental activity from managing incidents and tackling waste crime, to inspecting our assets and monitoring our forests, habitats and waterways.

“The conference, which is the first of its kind in Wales, will provide the opportunity to look at the current use of drones, share ideas, and experience, develop a communications hub and develop new ways of integrated learning.

“We will also look at how new technology could expand the current usage of drones in other areas of our work.”

Delegates will also have a chance to see drones in action when teams from the visiting agencies, universities and NRW will give flying demonstrations at the university’s drone school in Northop.

