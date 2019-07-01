Inquest into death of former Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant set to resume next week

The inquest into the death of former Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant will resume next week, Neil Hudgell – the solicitor representing the Sargeant family – has confirmed.

The hearing is listed for five days and will be heard by Senior Coroner for North Wales (East and Central) John Gittins at County Hall in Ruthin starting at 10am on Monday July 8 .

It was adjourned on 30 November last year, at the time Mr Gittins said: “I’m disappointed that we haven’t managed to end this this week. There are times when we simply cannot allow expediency over fairness.”

Five people are listed to give evidence next including former first minister Carwyn Jones, Jack Sargeant and Bernie Sargeant.

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors represents the Sargeant family. He says:

“It has been a tortuous process of delays and legal challenges for the Sargeant family to get to this point. Despite this, the family continue to hope that the inquest will give them some much needed answers about the circumstances surrounding Carl’s untimely and tragic death.”

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home in Connah’s Quay on 7 November 2017 – four days after he was dismissed from the Welsh Government following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.