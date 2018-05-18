independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Innovative ideas showcased by budding Coleg Cambria entrepreneurs

Published: Friday, May 18th, 2018
Coleg Cambria learners recently attended the Big Ideas Wales Celebrated! in Bangor, competing against many others from Further Education, Higher Education and newly established businesses.

The ideas came from the Enterprise Committee run by students to carry out entrepreneurial activities.

The business concepts included starting an online shop, a group called LALO who proposed weekend activity trips for teenagers, a group of four students putting fruit and healthy options in vending machines called Street Snakz and George Wilbraham proposing an idea for making your own tea, giving people the option to mix and match flavours to suit their taste.

Teams also showcased their ideas at the event on a trade stand, answered questions from judges and also had to present their ideas to a panel of judges on the day.

George Wilbraham went on to win the Best Business Skills Award with his idea. He proposed to supply customers with tea leaves that they could put into bags and seal themselves, mixing and experimenting with different flavours.

George is also a member of the Enterprise Committee and Street Snackz with fellow students Gugulabazali Ndlovu, Tushar Bhatia and Tom Evans.

The team of six students Jack McBain, Holly Maddox, Bradley Thomas, Tegan Williams, Joshua Mullen and Ethan Callaghan formed LALO who won the Social Impact Award with their idea to run weekend coach trips taking teenagers to carry out various activities around North Wales.

Mel Henry Lecturer in A level Business at Yale 6th said: “Our learners showcased their innovative ideas with passion and professionalism securing the Best Business Skills Award in FE and the Social Impact Award.

“I am extremely proud of them and it is a pleasure to be part of their journey to success.”

This sentiment was agreed by Lynn Williams, enterprise champion who said: “It is humbling to see the talent, confidence and professionalism displayed by these students, they are a credit to the college.”

