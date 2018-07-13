Innovative drones short course launches at Wrexham Glyndŵr University

An innovative short course which helps train people to use cutting-edge drone technology has been launched at Wrexham Glyndŵr University.

The short course, which is based at the University’s Northop campus, offers participants the chance to learn about the use of unmanned aircraft systems and technology. Those who take part also get the opportunity to train for a Civil Aviation Authority certificate covering commercial operations.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University Senior Engineering Lecturer Rob Bolam, who is leading the course, said: “There are so many commercial applications which use drones now that this short course applies to all kinds of areas which people might not expect.

“It’s a great course for anyone who is thinking of starting up a business which uses drones – or who currently works in a business where drones are used.”

Rob is helping to organise a conference looking into the use of drone technology and the ways unmanned aircraft systems are changing the world, at a conference at the university later this year. He added:

“Whether it is forestry or mining, ecology or agriculture, drones can be used in some very unexpected ways and can reveal fascinating things about the world around us. To make drones work in those sectors, people need to get a thorough understanding of drone flight as it applies to commercial operations – and that is exactly what it is designed to give them. “We go through all aspects which can affect drone pilots – from their responsibilities under the law, to the effect of weather on drone operations. “Part of the course is taught online, and part of it is hands-on demonstrations and work over four days at Northop. By the end of the course, successful students will be able to undertake drone missions with confidence.”

Further information about the short course and how you can book your place can be found on the university’s website.