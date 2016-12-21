Influenza is now circulating in Wales health officials say.

Recent surveillance data indicates that flu is now circulating in Wales according to Public Health Wales.

The dominant type of flu circulating in Wales is influenza A(H3).

Although influenza affects people of all ages, influenza A(H3) in previous seasons has been associated particularly with cases in older people and outbreaks in care homes.

There have been a number of cases confirmed in the wider population, in different parts of Wales.

The small number of viruses that have been analysed from patient samples so far appear genetically similar to the influenza A(H3) strain contained in the influenza vaccine.

Flu vaccination remains available and it is important that individuals recommended to have annual flu vaccine who have not yet been vaccinated get it soon.

This includes patients aged 65 years and over, those aged 6 months to 64 years in risk groups, and pregnant women, as these individuals are at increased risk of complications if they get flu so should get their vaccine for protection as soon as possible. Carers should also get a flu vaccine to help protect them and the person they care for.

It is also important that frontline health and social care workers protect themselves from influenza through vaccination, as they may be at more risk of catching flu through contact with patients and clients and also risk transmitting the infection on to vulnerable patients, clients and contacts.

For information about flu and the flu vaccination go to www.beatflu.org

The peak of cold and flu season is typically in January or February.

Prepare for cold and flu season by doing the following:

Hygiene

Cough and sneeze into your arm to reduce the spread of bacteria

Wash your hands frequently with a disinfectant hand soap

Food and Drink

Eat nutrient-dense whole foods like fruits and vegetables that are full of antioxidants

Garlic will help clear the sinuses and serve as a boost for your immune system

Healthy Daily Habits

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Get at least eight hours of sleep to maintain a healthy immune system

Exercise at least three days a week to reduce stress and boost immunity

Disinfect surfaces

