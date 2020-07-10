Indoor hospitality – pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants to re open from August 3rd

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said indoor hospitality – pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants can reopen from August 3.

Following the latest 21-day review of the coronavirus regulations, the First Minister has set out a phased timetable to ease restrictions for large parts of Wales’ visitor, hospitality, and leisure and tourism sectors.

He said he “wanted to send a clear signal” to the hospitality industry, that is outdoor hospitality opening goes well, and the state of a virus allows, indoor opening for pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants will resume in Wales, from the August 3.

From Monday, pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopn outdoors.





More to follow.