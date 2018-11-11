Images from around Flintshire this Armistice Day

Just a few of the photographs being shared on social media of Remembrance Day parades and services around Flintshire today.

The Civic Hall is ready for what we expect to be a busy Remembrance Sunday Service this morning as we pay respect to all the armed forces personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. #WeWillRememberThem pic.twitter.com/oYSw51Klpg — Connah’s Quay TC (@ConnahsQuayTC) November 11, 2018

ARMISTICE DAY ⚽️ So proud of all the u6s and u8s players and parents today. 90 children and over 100 parents in an impeccable minutes silence at Sandy Lane. #lestweforget #RemembranceDay2018 pic.twitter.com/C8hZaVMbQu — Saltney Town Sports (@Saltneytownfc) November 11, 2018

Hawarden High School were honoured to be part of this morning's remembrance event at the cenotaph pic.twitter.com/7fedN8kvUn — Hawarden Headteacher (@HeadHawarden) November 11, 2018

We will remember them .. pic.twitter.com/78HNSIjJqR — Paul Williams (@pwillow123) November 11, 2018

Chester:

A thousand ‘Beacons of Light’ will be lit across the UK this evening to mark 100 years since the guns of World War One fell silent.

Flintshire joins a nationwide day of commemoration marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Beacons will be lit along the Flintshire coast and in Hope’s Waun y Llyn Country Park to symbolise an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

Beacons will be lit at 7pm in these Flintshire locations:

• Quay Watermans – Dock Rd Connah’s Quay

• Flint – Near the RNLI Station

• Flint Point

• Greenfield Dock

• Waun y Llyn Country Park

At 7.05 p.m. the church bells at St. Deiniol’s and St. Mary’s Church in Hawarden will ring out along with other churches across Flintshire and the UK.

Members of the community are invited to attend the beacon lighting ceremonies in Flintshire which begin from 6.30pm, beacons will be lit at 7pm.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“As Flintshire joins the rest of the nation in this commemorative event, it is an opportunity to bring the community together to our outdoor spaces to remember those involved during the war 100 years ago.

The use of the beacons will light up the darkness signifying peace, a tribute to the millions.”