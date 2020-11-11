Ifor Williams Trailers expands Deeside operations after signing deal for three new industrial buildings

Ifor Williams Trailers is set to expand its Deeside operations after signing a deal for three new industrial units on Zone 1 of Deeside Industrial Estate at Drome Road.

Deeside Regeneration Limited, a joint venture company between Maple Grove Developments and Trebor Developments has exchanged contracts with Ifor Williams Trailers Limited for the sale of all three new industrial buildings upon completion.

Built by Eric Wright Construction, the three units provide 84,000 sq ft of accommodation in total, within a quality multi-unit development.

The development has received financial support from the Welsh Government’s Property Development Grant, without which the project would not have proceeded.





Bob Tattrie, Managing Partner of Trebor, on behalf of the JV partners, said: “We are delighted to have agreed terms for the sale of the entire development to one party, Ifor Williams Trailers.”

“They are a local company and this transaction will protect and enhance jobs in the region, thus fulfilling the objectives of the grant support.”

“This is yet another example of us completing major transactions during the lockdown period.”

Andrew Dewhurst, director at Maple Grove Developments, continued: “Realising there was pent up demand for high quality units of this size in Deeside, we took the decision to speculatively develop and, in doing so, have helped support the continued expansion of a highly successful company.”

Minister for Economy and North Wales Ken Skates concluded: “I’m pleased to see that this development has been take up so quickly, and that it will benefit an existing company.”

“This proves the importance of having investment ready sites and premises to support indigenous business growth and development in line with our Property Delivery Plan and Economic Action Plan. ”

“It’s positive to see this happening in Deeside with Welsh Government support.”

Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd was established in 1958 and to date has manufactured over half a million trailers.

The company already has factories in Sandycroft and on Deeside Industrial Estate,

Agents acting for Deeside Regeneration Limited are Knight Frank and Legat Owen.

Ifor Williams Trailers was advised by Cottrell Commercial.

The price is undisclosed