If you are off to Chester on a bike make sure you lock it up – there’s been a spate of thefts in the city centre

Police in Chester are urging cyclists to ensure that their bicycles are kept secure at all the times following a spate of thefts in the city centre.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, more people than ever are travelling to the city centre via bikes.

“This is great for the environment, but unfortunately criminals have also started to take advantage of the situation.” Police have said.

Since the start of August officers have received at least 10 reports of bikes being stolen after they were left unattended and not secure in the city centre.





Sergeant Andy Davies, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “It’s fantastic to see more people visiting the city on their bikes. However, it’s important that they do everything they can to reduce their chances of falling victim to these unscrupulous thieves.

“There are various anti-theft measures people can take, such as ensuring that your bike is kept secure at all times.

“When parking your bike you should always ensure that it is left in a visible location and secured with a heavy duty bike lock.

“Meanwhile, bike marking kits make it difficult for thieves to sell stolen bicycles on. They enable officers to identify the rightful owner so that it can easily be returned.

“Seeing a bike with a property marking sticker will make it a less attractive target for thieves.”

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane added: “It’s great to see more people returning to our city and town centres. However, we need to do this safely.

“I urge anyone who is planning to visit shops and restaurants to ensure that they follow all the guidance that is currently in place, including adhering social distancing, and wearing masks where appropriate.

“I also urge cyclists to keep their bikes secure when out shopping and socialising.

“By working together, and following the guidelines, we can all help to control the virus and save lives.”

Anyone with any information regarding bikes being stolen is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.