Icy roads causing hazardous driving conditions

Freezing temperatures overnight has seen roads and pavements affected by ice this morning

There are lots of reports on social media this morning warning drivers of treacherous driving conditions in North Wales, Cheshire and the Wirral.

A Met Office yellow weather alert for ice is active until 11am today.

There are reports of hazardous driving conditions due to ice on M53 from J1 A554 Bidston Link Road (Wallasey) to J11 M56 J15.

There’s also reports of fog on the M56 to the M6.

Ian told us: “Northop Road [is] very slippy in places.”

Peter said: “Lethal Ice on pavements and roads around Mold.

Please please please take your time and take extra care. Stay safe and take a moment to look in on the elderly and vulnerable.”

There are reports of snow on the ground around Holywell services.

Dave got in touch to say: “Big thank you to Flintshire Council. Kept my motorbike upright at 6am after I finished my freezing nightshift. Roads were bang on and I could see by the side streets how bad they COULD have been.”

The temperature displayed in a vehicle is just the air temperature – please be aware that when it’s cold, the temperature of the road surface is often even lower.



Ice can be difficult to see so please take your time, however you’re travelling today. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/i9GaBerC7W — Road Safety Wales (@RoadSafetyWales) January 23, 2019

@HighwaysNWEST well done guys on job well done m53 like an Ice rink numerous cars on hard shoulder first bad night in a while and bare minimum done think roads are better in Antarctica … long may it continue — Phil Green (@Thescousegoblin) January 23, 2019

Chester on ice ✨ pic.twitter.com/KqhRM8Sceq — María Rodríguez (@himechan90) January 23, 2019

Merseyrail trains have been suspended between Chester and Hooton due to ice.

The train operator has said:

“Passengers travelling between Hooton and Chester or Ellesmere Port may experience severe disruption to their journeys this morning.

A build up of thick ice on the electrified rail is preventing power from reaching the trains.

We expect that conditions may improve as the morning progresses and the air becomes warmer.

Please check Twitter and the website for the latest information.

We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to your journeys and assure you that we are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Those intending to travel between Chester and Hooton have been advised to find alternative transport as replacement t buses cannot be sourced.

❄️❄️0650 Service Update❄️❄️



We are still unable to obtain replacement buses on suspended lines. Passengers are advised to make alternative arrangements where possible. pic.twitter.com/zl1pZ4iZhO — Merseyrail (@merseyrail) January 23, 2019