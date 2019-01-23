News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Icy roads causing hazardous driving conditions

Published: Wednesday, Jan 23rd, 2019
Share:

Freezing temperatures overnight has seen roads and pavements affected by ice this morning

There are lots of reports on social media this morning warning drivers of treacherous driving conditions in North Wales, Cheshire and the Wirral.

A Met Office yellow weather alert for ice is active until 11am today.

There are reports of hazardous driving conditions due to ice on M53 from J1 A554 Bidston Link Road (Wallasey) to J11 M56 J15.

There’s also reports of fog on the M56 to the M6.

Ian told us: “Northop Road [is] very slippy in places.”

Peter said: “Lethal Ice on pavements and roads around Mold.

Please please please take your time and take extra care. Stay safe and take a moment to look in on the elderly and vulnerable.”

There are reports of snow on the ground around Holywell services.

Dave got in touch to say: Big thank you to Flintshire Council. Kept my motorbike upright at 6am after I finished my freezing nightshift. Roads were bang on and I could see by the side streets how bad they COULD have been.”

 

Merseyrail trains have been suspended between Chester and Hooton due to ice. 

The train operator has said:

“Passengers travelling between Hooton and Chester or Ellesmere Port may experience severe disruption to their journeys this morning.

A build up of thick ice on the electrified rail is preventing power from reaching the trains.

We expect that conditions may improve as the morning progresses and the air becomes warmer.

Please check Twitter and the website for the latest information.

We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused to your journeys and assure you that we are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible.”

Those intending to travel between Chester and Hooton have been advised to find alternative transport as replacement t buses cannot be sourced. 

Driving in snow and ice

Take it slow – with stopping distances 10 times longer, gentle manoeuvres are the key to safe driving in ice and snow.

  • Wear comfortable, dry shoes for driving.
  • Pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch gently to avoid wheel-spin.
  • Uphill – leave plenty of room or wait until it’s clear so you don’t have to stop part way up. Keep a constant speed and try to avoid having to change gear on the hill.
  • Downhill – slow down before the hill, use a low gear and try to avoid braking. Leave as much room as you can to the car in front.
  • If you have to use your brakes, apply them gently.
  • If you drive an Automatic, check the handbook – some have a winter mode or recommend selecting ‘2’ in slippery conditions.
  • If you do get stuck, straighten the steering and clear the snow from the wheels. Put a sack or old rug in front of the driving wheels to give the tyres some grip.

Before you set off

  • Allow extra time for winter journeys.
  • Try to get up at least 10 minutes early, to give you time to de-ice the car.
  • Check fuel levels – keep at least a quarter of a tank in case of unexpected delay.
  • Don’t drive off like a tank-commander, with a tiny hole cleared in the windscreen.
  • Clear all windows using a scraper and de-icer.
  • Use a cigarette lighter to warm a key for a frozen lock.
  • Plan routes to favour major roads, which are more likely to be cleared and gritted.
 
 
 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

First Minister Questions: Labour accused of “tribalism” over Autism Bill in angry exchanges

Man jailed after burgling neighbour’s home in Chester and selling stolen items on eBay

Man jailed after stabbing ex-partner 36 times in “frenzied” attack at his Sealand Road home

A55 reopens following earlier collision near Abergele

County Lines: ‘horrible weapons’ and class A drugs seized in Holywell raid

Call for bigger North Wales Growth Deal funding following shelved Wylfa Newydd plans

Reports of an accident on Chester Road in Oakenholt earlier this evening

Greenfield Valley looking for new Trustees to join Board

Saltney man who made nearly 80,000 indecent images of children jailed


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn