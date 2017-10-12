Iceland stores to accept old £1 coins until October 31

Iceland has said it will accept payments in old “round pound” coins at all its Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores in the UK until the end of this month, even though they will cease to be legal tender on 15 October.

Iceland Group Managing Director Tarsem Dhaliwal said:

“We have been ready to accept the new pound coins since they entered circulation in March and all our trolleys have been converted to accept both new and old style coins.

However, it is very clear that hundreds of millions of the old coins remain in circulation just three days before the Royal Mint’s deadline.

We are keen to help our customers by making it possible for them to spend them in our stores rather than having to take them to a bank.

So our message is: bring your old coins to Iceland and I’m sure you will be amazed at what you can buy for a pound!”