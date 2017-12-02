Iceland offering 10% discount to NHS and emergency services staff during December

Supermarket chain Iceland is offering a 10% discount to all NHS and emergency services staff during December.

The Deeside based company wants to say “a big thank you” to the “police, fire service, NHS, HM Coastguard and RNLI who work so hard to help us around the clock each day.”

Iceland has partnered with bluelightcard.co.uk where registered members you be provided with a unique code for one of the tiered discounts: £4 off £40, £5 off £50 and £6 off £60.

A post shared by Zora Suleman (@zora_suleman) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Sir Malcolm Walker, founder of Iceland Foods says;

“Like everyone else, I am in awe of the amazing work undertaken by our emergency services each and every day of the year. You are the [people we all rely on when the going gets tough.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues at Iceland in saying that we feel the hugest respect for all in the police, fire service, NHS, HM Coastguard and RNLI who work so hard to help us around the clock each day.

“So we’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ – and to help all of you to have a Happy Christmas by offering you a 10% discount on everything you buy at Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores.

“This offer will run until Sunday 17th December.

“I realise that many of you will be working to keep us all safe and well on Christmas Day itself, but I hope that you will all have the opportunity to relax and celebrate at some time before the end of the year.

“I also hope that we may be able to serve very many of you in one of our 900 UK stores soon.”