Iceland Foods private jet forced to return Hawarden airport due to an ‘instrument warning’

An executive jet operated by one of Deeside’s biggest companies was forced to land back at Hawarden airport shortly after takeoff due to an ‘instrument alert’

The private jet registered to Deeside based Iceland Foods was spotted circling over Flintshire just after left the Flintshire airfield this afternoon.

The Bombardier CL-600-2B16 Challenger 605 was ‘squawking’ 7700 which is a code transmitted by the aircraft’s onboard transponder indicating an unknown emergency.

Private jet registered to ‘Iceland Foods’ declared emergency after circling by Wrexham – now over Chester/Deeside https://t.co/GXe3cC2HHe pic.twitter.com/j4f8u0kBEp — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) November 6, 2017

The plane which only had crew on board then headed towards Chester before landing back at Hawarden airport.

An Iceland spokesman said;

“The crew received an instrument alert about the landing gear not stowing properly shortly after take-off from Hawarden and they accordingly requested a return to the airport.

The aircraft landed safely. There were no passengers on board at the time.”