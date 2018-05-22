I know I can make a difference says young Connah’s Quay lifesaver.

Coming to the aid of two people involved in a recent car crash was no great surprise to those who know 15-year-old Bradley Williams – helping people is his “calling in life.”

Bradley, from Connah’s Quay was on his way home when he came across a road traffic collision near St Ethelwold’s Church in Shotton, instinctively the St John Cymru-Wales Cadet offered his help to the emergency services in attendance.

Feedback from those at the on scene of the accident praised Bradley for being “mature, calm and highly skilled” – he has since received a certificate merit from St John Cymru.

Bradley’s Cadet Leader in Deeside Tracy Sankey-Jones said she is so proud of him:

“When I heard of Bradley’s involvement helping with an road traffic collision a few weeks ago from a friend in the NHS – I can’t say I was surprised – his calling in life is to help people and here at St John Cymru Wales in Deeside we are incredibly proud of him. His voluntary work throughout the community with different organisations is inspirational, made even more impressive by the fact he is only 15. Bradley’s compassion, dedication and determination leave me no doubt that he is a brilliant role model.”

It doesn’t stop at St John Cymru for the teenager, impressively Bradley also volunteers with Flintshire and Wrexham OWL the crime prevention charity, school and community programme Flintshire 5×60 which is helping drive down anti social behaviour in Hawarden and Ewloe and is also a cadet with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Bradley, who was diagnosed with Autism from a young age told Deeside.com:

“I began volunteering when I was just 12 years old, i had struggled with confidence until i joined St John Cymru in Deeside as cadet, it boosted my confidence and has given me key skills and taught me a lot, since then I’ve never looked back!”

Bradley says he volunteers “because I know I can make a difference, I like meeting new people and always want to go above and beyond what people expect,” his ambition is to join the Welsh Ambulance Service and “be the one to help change lives.”



Amongst an ever growing list of accolades and achievements there is one Bradley is particularly proud, he is the youngest volunteer CPR demonstrator in Wales.

Working with charity Welsh Hearts which places defibrillators in communities – Bradley delivers CPR and defibrillator training locally and recently gave a demonstration at Connah’s Quay Town Council.

Town Council Clerk Steven Goodrum said:

“Connah’s Quay Town Council is extremely proud of such a mature young man from Connah’s Quay who volunteers his time for such a worthy cause. Our outgoing Chair – Councillor Chris Risley – has used his Civic year to raise funds to provide a defibrillator for the local community and we look forward to working with Bradley and Welsh Hearts to help raise awareness and deliver CPR training.”

Welsh Hearts has so far placed over 1100 defibrillators in communities across Wales and trained over 43,000 in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

This week the charity announced a partnership with The Football Association of Wales announced to ensure that in the future every player and spectator in every football club in Wales, no matter how big or small, will have access to a lifesaving defibrillator