Police have said in an update on social media on Monday evening part of the A548 was closed following a ‘fluid leak.’

A548 Eastbound Chester Road was closed just before 11.30pm due to spillage of hydraulic fluid.

The spillage is believed to have happened between Paper Mill Lane at Oakenholt and B5129 Kelsterton Road / Kelsterton Road, Connahs Quay Turn Off.

The latest traffic report 01.45 said the issue was still ongoing.