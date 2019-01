Police are asking for help in locating a 14ft hydraulic livestock trailer which has been stolen from near Mold.

The GAMIC hydraulic deck trailer was taken from Rhydtalog between 11pm on January 17 and 6am January 18.

The trailer is similar to the one shown above

Any sightings of the trailer or further information about the theft should be reported to North Wales Police on 101 or via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference 19100018171.