Hundreds of pounds taken from ATM’s in Prestatyn by this man using a stolen credit card

Police are appealing to the public for help in a bid to identify a man who they allege used a stolen credit card to purchase goods and steal cash from ATM’s in Prestatyn.

The man was pictured on Monday 2nd October, using a stolen credit card to buy goods from a Prestatyn shop, he also used the card to withdraw hundreds of pounds of cash from cash machines in the town.

PC 2289 Simon Keeting said:

“To date inquiries to identify the suspect have proved negative. We are keen to hear from anyone who may know the man pictured.”

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the man is asked to call PC Keeting at Prestatyn Police Station on 101 quoting reference RC17149819.

Alternatively, contact Police via the web live chat http://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.