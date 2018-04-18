Hundreds of fans join celebrations as Airbus kicks off RAF100 celebrations at Broughton

As part of this year’s commemorations of 100 years of the RAF, Airbus Broughton hosted a special celebratory football match between Airbus UK Broughton FC and the RAF senior team.

The RAF team ran out 4-0 winners on Tuesday night, as the crowd were entertained by the band of the City of Chester Air Cadets and the appearance of the Beluga transporter aircraft at half-time.

Hawarden Air Cadets provided the guard of honour for the teams, whilst the mascots from Airbus Youth Academy and Broughton Super Saints played a mini tournament before the game.

Senior officers from RAF bases across North Wales attended on the night, along with guests from the Welsh FA.

Airbus Community Relations Manager, Phil McGraa, said: “Airbus is very proud to be a major sponsor and this was a fantastic event to showcase Broughton as part of the year-long celebrations for RAF100. I’d like to thank everyone who came along on the night and helped us to raise money for the RAF100 Appeal.”

Airbus UK Broughton FC Chairman Michael Mayfield said: “We are very pleased to be part of this year’s RAF100 Anniversary, inspiring future generations by telling the RAF’s unique story to the nation and beyond. We’re delighted to acknowledge the work of the RAF past and present and proud to congratulate the RAF on its 100th Anniversary.”

Broughton and the airfield at Hawarden have a strong bond with the RAF since the factory was first built in 1939.

During and after the War, the site was an active RAF base, RAF Hawarden, and in 1943 many staff were involved in building the Wellington bomber in just over 24 hours.

The RAF has a long history in football and the RAF Men’s Representative team holds the record for consecutive Inter Services victories by winning seven titles in a row.

Flintshire County Council marked 100 years of the RAF by raising the Royal Air Force Ensign at County Hall.

The Chairman of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Brian Lloyd, said:

“Flintshire County Council is proud to stand with other organisations in celebrating our famous Royal Air Force.

In tribute to the commitment, bravery and self-sacrifice of our current and former Air Force men and women, we are raising the RAF Ensign at County Hall.

The RAF has an important part to play in our history as a nation and continues to protect and defend the UK and its interests overseas.”

Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Andy Dunbobbin, said:

“Flintshire County Council is committed to the supporting all our Armed Forces and their veterans and, as Armed Forces Champion, I am delighted that Flintshire is today recognising the brave men and women of our Royal Air Force during their centenary year.”