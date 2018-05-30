Hundreds expected to protest outside Deeside construction site this morning

Trade Union representatives say hundreds of construction workers are expected to take part in the latest protest at the £800m Parc Adfer energy from waste construction site.

Unite say its members and those from other trade unionists will stage the protest at the site on Deeside Industrial Park on Wednesday from 5.30am.

The protest is over what Unite claim is the “continuing exploitation of the site’s workforce, which is creating a ‘race to the bottom’ on pay and conditions.”

The union claims those working on the construction of the new incinerator plant are being paid as little as £8.75 an hour “which means that workers are potentially receiving 63 per cent below the agreed standard construction rate of £17.39 for this type of mechanical engineering construction work.” Unite says.

CNIM has been appointed by American firm Wheelabrator to deliver the Park Adfer project on behalf of their client, North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Partnership which is led by Flintshire county council and includes Conwy borough council, Denbighshire county council, Gwynedd county council and Isle of Anglesey county council.

The French firm has vehemently denied claims of worker exploitation and safety issues by Unite but the union has continued to apply pressure on those local authorities involved in the project and local politicians to demand companies pay correct rates and abide by the correct construction agreement.

Unite regional officer Steve Benson said: “It is appalling that workers are being exploited through low pay on a project ultimately funded by the taxpayer.

“Unite has been working to resolve the exploitation on the site but we have been met with warm words but no action. Workers are receiving a pittance compared to what they should be receiving for the work they are undertaking. By failing to comply with the correct industrial agreements the companies are undermining pay rates across the entire industry and creating a race to the bottom. The local authorities need to stop pretending to look the other way and to take responsibility for the exploitation and misery that is being created on their watch.”

CNIM has hit back at Unite’s claims, a spokesperson for the company said: