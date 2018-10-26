News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Huge milestone for Toyota Deeside as 4 millionth engine rolls off production line

Published: Friday, Oct 26th, 2018
Share:

The 4 millionth engine manufactured by Toyota at its Deeside engine plant rolled off the production line today, Friday October 26.

Cllr Paul Cunningham, Chairman of Flintshire County Council and Mark Tami, MP for Alyn and Deeside were at the plant to witness the important milestone. 

Production of petrol and diesel engines began in 1992 at the Deeside Industrial Park manufacturing site.

In 2010 the state of the art facility became the first plant outside Japan to manufacture Toyota’s leading Hybrid engine.

The engine plant currently supplies to Toyota plants in Europe and across the World including Africa, Turkey, Japan and South America.

Commenting on this important milestone, MP Mark Tami, said:

It’s great to see the Company’s growth and success, thanks to its members over the years and the increase in jobs that this has brought”.

Jim Crosbie Toyota Manufacturing UK Deputy Managing Director added;

As we know, the decision to build Toyota’s first European engine plant here in North Wales was taken in the late 1980s, and reflected the hard work and support offered by both the UK Government and the WDA at that time.

Toyota recognized that North Wales could offer a high quality skilled workforce and was a positive base for its start of production in Europe.

Business is currently booming and the demand for petrol hybrid engines that we produce for the Auris and C-HR models is high. This year we will produce over 300,000 engines, 1 of which is the 4,000,000th .

We would not have achieved what we have to date, without our workforce along with support from the local community and other external stakeholders”.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Trains cancelled between Wrexham – Shotton – Bidston due to a passenger being taken ill

Asda to consult on up to 2500 job losses

Government funding for traffic lights and speed reductions on the A548 Deeside Industrial Park

Delays on the M56 heading from Deeside following an earlier multi-vehicle collision – all lanes are back open

Holywell murder investigation update – Police granted more time to question 51 year old man

Two Flintshire fostering families honoured at a national fostering award ceremony

Young writers from Flint and Mold Win Prizes in the Daniel Owen Writing Competition

Decision to rule out fix rooms will lead to more drug deaths, says North Wales police boss

Scheme to improve credit rating of Flintshire council tenants gets green light

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn