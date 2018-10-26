Huge milestone for Toyota Deeside as 4 millionth engine rolls off production line

The 4 millionth engine manufactured by Toyota at its Deeside engine plant rolled off the production line today, Friday October 26.

Cllr Paul Cunningham, Chairman of Flintshire County Council and Mark Tami, MP for Alyn and Deeside were at the plant to witness the important milestone.

Production of petrol and diesel engines began in 1992 at the Deeside Industrial Park manufacturing site.

In 2010 the state of the art facility became the first plant outside Japan to manufacture Toyota’s leading Hybrid engine.

The engine plant currently supplies to Toyota plants in Europe and across the World including Africa, Turkey, Japan and South America.

Commenting on this important milestone, MP Mark Tami, said:

“It’s great to see the Company’s growth and success, thanks to its members over the years and the increase in jobs that this has brought”.

Jim Crosbie Toyota Manufacturing UK Deputy Managing Director added;

“As we know, the decision to build Toyota’s first European engine plant here in North Wales was taken in the late 1980s, and reflected the hard work and support offered by both the UK Government and the WDA at that time.

Toyota recognized that North Wales could offer a high quality skilled workforce and was a positive base for its start of production in Europe.

Business is currently booming and the demand for petrol hybrid engines that we produce for the Auris and C-HR models is high. This year we will produce over 300,000 engines, 1 of which is the 4,000,000th .

We would not have achieved what we have to date, without our workforce along with support from the local community and other external stakeholders”.