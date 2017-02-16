Huge flare off at Essar Stanlow this evening – oil company says there are no safety issues

Image: Ben Wilson @Benw1ls0n

We’ve been contacted by Deeside residents worried about a possible fire in the area.

We can confirm though that the flames are coming from Essar Stanlow chimney stack.

The huge flare is creating an eerie pulsating glow to clouds over Ellesmere Port.

Police have confirmed there are no ongoing incidents at the huge oil refinery.

Ben Wilson captured this video of the flare off at its height.

Got to love being near stanlow oil refinery, foul stench outside as well @ShitChester pic.twitter.com/vTN6nq6Rar — Ben Wilson (@Benw1ls0n) February 16, 2017

(A screen grab of this video is used as the featured image)

Cheshire Police said on Facebook:

“Several reports of a red sky visible in Ellesmere Port/Elton/Helsby areas. The flare at Stanlow is burning gas that is creating large flames. We are advised that there are no safety concerns and it will settle down in due course.”

Here’s what Essar says about the use of Flares:

“Flares are important safety devices used as part of refining and petrochemical processes. They are used throughout the industry as a safety mechanism to ensure process units do not exceed safety limits.

The use of flares is minimised wherever possible. However, flaring can occur during unplanned operational interruptions, scheduled downtime and sometimes during a start-up and shutdown.

To avoid releasing gases directly into the atmosphere, excess gas is burnt in a controlled, environmentally effective manner. A pilot light at the top of each flare burns continually, so the flare is available when needed.”

http://www.essaroil.co.uk/responsibility/environment/the-use-of-flares/

Mark Atkins sent us this video taken from Mancot.