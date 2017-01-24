HSBC to close fourth Flintshire bank in 12 months as they announce Holywell is to go.

Banking giant HSBC has said it plans to close 62 of its UK branches including another one in Flintshire.

North Wales one of the worst hit regions in the UK for high street bank closures will see three HBC banks close, Holywell, Holyhead and Llanrwst.

Holywell will also lose it’s Nat West branch when it closes in June leaving the town with just a branch of Santander.

HSBC announced last August it was close three other branches in Flintshire area, Ewloe, Flint and Caergwrle prompting a meeting between bank chiefs and local MP Mark Tami.

The company says it wants to invest heavily in digital channels, citing the changing banking environment.

The closures will take the bank’s U.K. network down to 625 branched by the end of the year, and could result in up to 180 job cuts, HSBC said.

It added that the bank has no plans to close any more branches this year.

Over the past five years, the number of customers using HSBC branches has fallen by almost 40%, HSBC said.

It added that 93% of customers do their banking via the telephone, internet or smartphone, and 97% of cash withdrawals are made using ATMs.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC head of retail banking and wealth management for the U.K. and Europe said;