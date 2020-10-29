Housing plans for ‘eyesore’ garden centre site on -Wrexham border receive unanimous backing

Plans to build houses on an “eyesore” garden centre site on the Flintshire-Wrexham border have received unanimous backing.

An application to demolish the building on Wrexham Road and replace it with 14 homes was submitted in April in the hope of giving the land a new lease of life.

It was recommended for approval by Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer after a similar scheme was previously rejected by the Welsh Government due to the risk of flooding.

It follows a successful challenge to National Resources Wales (NRW), which has since seen the risk level downgraded.





Speaking at a virtual planning committee meeting held yesterday (Wednesday 28 October), the local authority’s cabinet member for planning and public protection said the proposals would improve the appearance of the area.

Cllr Chris Bithell said: “We looked at this application before and I remember going on a site visit when we recommended approval on that occasion.

“We could see no reason why this could not go ahead, but because this was classified as a C2 flood zone it was called in by Welsh Government and we were overruled.

“Further investigation has taken place and this has now been reclassified as zone B whereby development can take place provided mitigation measures are taken.

“Given that, I have great faith in moving the application and hope it will go forward.

“It is a very untidy site and very prominent on the route from Mold to Wrexham as it goes down into the dip in Cefn y Bedd. I’m sure that it’ll be a huge improvement.”

Four of the houses have been allocated as affordable, meaning they would be sold at 75 per cent of the market value.

Architects acting on behalf of Paul Williams, who is behind the scheme, said it would also reduce the amount of crime in the area.

Their comments were supported by Cllr Kevin Hughes, who said: “This is a brownfield previously developed site which has become an eyesore.

“Development on here will reduce anti-social behaviour in the area, I have no doubt.”

All 17 councillors voted in favour of granting permission for the development at the end of the debate.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).